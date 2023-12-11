Former Boise State QB Taylen Green transferring to Arkansas; Penn State lands Division II OT Herron

Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green announced Monday he is transferring to Arkansas, Penn State received a commitment from transferring offensive tackle Alan Herron from Division II Shorter and Washington reserve quarterback Dylan Morris entered the portal ahead of the team's playoff game.

In other transfer news, Arizona State landed former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt through the portal and Missouri added Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll, who ran for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Green began and finished the season as the starter at Boise State, ultimately helping lead the Broncos to the Mountain West championship. He passed for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions and ran for 436 yards and nine scores.

The 6-foot-6, 221-pound third-year player posted on social media he was committed to Arkansas. Green's arrival seems to signal KJ Jefferson's departure from Arkansas. The fifth-year quarterback has another year of eligibility left but he has neither entered the transfer portal or declared for the NFL draft.

Herron is a 6-5, 310-pound sophomore from Atlanta who drew a lot of attention from major college football football programs, including Clemson and Syracuse, when he entered the portal after two seasons in Division II.

Also committing recently were former Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul to Mississippi; former Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers to Texas Tech and Harvard's Thor Griffith, an all-Ivy League defensive lineman, to Louisville.

Morris, who started 15 games for the Huskies during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, was a four-star recruit out of high school and will have one year of eligibility left. He has played four games this season behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr.

The second-ranked Huskies face No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Also, entering the portal Monday was Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims, who started the first two games of the season for the Cornhuskers. Sims began his career at Georgia Tech.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.