Flagg, the presumed No. 1 pick, settling into his new reality now that Dallas has won draft lottery

CHICAGO — (AP) — Cooper Flagg is starting to settle into his new reality.

The former Duke star has been considered the presumptive No. 1 pick in next month's NBA draft for some time and now knows that pick is held by the Dallas Mavericks — winners of the draft lottery earlier this week.

It's a rare Texas two-step of No. 1 picks for Dallas. The Dallas Wings had the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last month and took UConn's Paige Bueckers, and now the Mavericks will follow as holders of a No. 1 pick.

This one-city, two-No. 1-picks double has happened only once before — 2003, when the Cleveland Rockers chose LaToya Thomas and the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James two months later.

In Dallas, Flagg could join a roster with fellow former Duke players Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II — and be part of a new chapter for the Mavericks, who saw their fan base rocked in February by the decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Flagg has gone through the rigors of the draft combine this week, getting height, weight, vertical leap and various sizes measured, along with hitting the court for some shooting, agility and speed drills.

He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while leading Duke to the Final Four in his lone college season. He shot 48% from the field, 39% from 3-point range, 84% from the foul line and was The Associated Press’ national player of the year.

