At Final Four, NC State big man Burns says no, he has no plans on playing football

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — North Carolina State big man DJ Burns Jr. sees himself as a center on the basketball court, not a pulling guard on the football field.

His interest in playing football when the season is over: “Zero,” he said Thursday.

The 6-foot-9, 275-pounder's road to the Final Four included reports that NFL scouts have watched his nimble footwork and suggested he might be an intriguing prospect for the league.

No deal, Burns said, while being peppered with questions in the locker room. It was a semi-reversal of earlier in the week on the "Dan Patrick Show," when the senior said basketball was always his first priority but that “I'm not a closed-minded person.”

Burns said he did, indeed, play football when he was younger.

"Until I got my first scholarship offer (for basketball), and then I quit immediately,” Burns said.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said he hasn't received a single call about Burns as a football player, and that the game doesn't really fit his personality anyway.

“No way he’s going to play football,” Keatts said. “I mean, listen, he’s got a great touch. He’s not that bully that you guys think. You spent some time with him? He’s a Teddy bear off the court.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.