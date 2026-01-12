Falcons interview John Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel as they continue search to replace Raheem Morris

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons, who made immediate public disclosure of their interest in including John Harbaugh in their search for a coach, said Monday they have interviewed the former Baltimore coach.

The Falcons also interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monday, while McDaniel also interviewed with the Cleveland Browns.

Harbaugh is considered by many to be the top candidate for multiple teams following his 18-year tenure leading the Ravens. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Thursday he hoped Harbaugh would be interested in the Falcons.

“John has been one of the most successful coaches in the last 20 years and already has won at every level,” Blank said. “And so he would certainly be a candidate we would want to spend some time with. Whether or not he would have an interest in Atlanta, I don’t know.”

Now the Falcons have confirmed Harbaugh, who was fired Tuesday by Baltimore, does have interest in Atlanta.

The Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after an 8-9 finish, despite the team closing with four straight wins.

The Falcons began their search after hiring former longtime quarterback Matt Ryan as president of football. Ryan is leading the searches for coach and general manager and is scheduled to have his first news conference in his newly created role on Tuesday. The new coach and GM will report to Ryan.

In his final day on the job as an NFL analyst with CBS on Sunday, Ryan said he hoped to end the Falcons' eight-year streak of losing seasons by helping to lead the team back to the playoffs next season.

Ryan and the Falcons would love to have the success Harbaugh brought to Baltimore.

The Ravens were 193-124 including the postseason with Harbaugh. He led the 2012 Ravens to a Super Bowl title. This season was only the sixth time Baltimore missed the postseason with Harbaugh.

McDaniel was fired by the Dolphins after a 7-10 finish this season. Miami was 35-33 during McDaniel's four seasons and lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2022 and '23.

The Falcons interviewed former Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year, on Sunday.

The Falcons interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde on Saturday as they began their search to replace Morris.

