Fairmont East graduate to retire as college football head coach

KETTERING/SAN DIEGO — A Fairmont East High School graduate has announced he will retire as a college football head coach.

Brady Hoke, member of the Fairmont East Class of 1977, announced Monday he will retire as head coach at San Diego State.

He will coach the Aztecs in their final two regular-season games this season.

Hoke has a 104-89 in his career as a head coach which includes stops at his college alma mater Ball State (2003-2008) and Michigan (2011-2014).

He coached the Aztecs in 2009-2010 before returning to the school in 2020.

Hoke is a member of the Fairmont Athletic Hall of Fame.

He earned nine varsity letters during his high school career, three each in football, wrestling, and baseball.

