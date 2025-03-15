Lando Norris takes pole position for F1's opening race of the season in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — McLaren's Lando Norris has claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix, his first at Melbourne's Albert Park and a milestone 10th overall, following a sizzling final lap in qualifying on Saturday at Albert Park.

"Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone,” Norris said on his team radio shortly after the qualifying session ended.

Norris went into the third session of final qualifying on the back foot after his first lap was deleted for track limit infringements at turn four, where he had all four wheels off the track.

Norris' teammate and Melbourne-born Oscar Piastri was second, enabling McLaren to lock out the front row for the second straight race, following 2024's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the defending world champion, claimed third, shrugging off pre-season pace concerns for the team about its RB21 car.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.