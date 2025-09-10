European World Cup qualifying: Spain reigns, Tuchel's England emerges and Mbappé keeps France steady

GENEVA — (AP) — Spain still looks the best team in Europe, England finally put on a show in World Cup qualifying, and France got back-to-back wins while almost dropping points despite Kylian Mbappé's goals.

Every European team has now begun its qualifying group and it was a good week for 40-year-old greats Cristiano Ronaldo, in Portugal’s fast start, and Luka Modrić, with Croatia leading its group.

Erling Haaland's five-goal haul in Norway's 11-1 beating of Moldova pushed Italy closer to the playoffs in a group where goal difference could be decisive.

Italy had perhaps the strangest week in its quest to avoid missing a third straight World Cup.

The four-time champion earned six points and scored 10 goals yet ended with new coach Gennaro Gattuso filmed aiming expletives at an Israel player on the field after a wild 5-4 win.

Germany also could risk ending up in the playoffs next March after stumbling to an opening 2-0 loss at Slovakia. It was a first-ever German loss on the road in World Cup qualifying.

Slovakia might yet regret winning only 1-0 at Luxembourg from a 90th-minute goal. Only the group winner advances directly in November and goal difference is the first tiebreaker.

Stylish Spain

Euro 2024 winner Spain was denied adding a 2025 Nations League title only by a penalty shootout loss against Portugal at a final where it twice led.

Already Spain looks Europe’s best hope at the 2026 World Cup. If a 3-0 win at struggling Bulgaria was routine, the 6-0 thrashing of Euro 2024 quarterfinalist Turkey in Istanbul was a standout result.

A hat trick from midfielder Mikel Merino meant Spain did not need goals from Lamine Yamal though the 18-year-old star had two assists.

Spain looks balanced, young and still improving for Luis de la Fuente, the understated coach. Hosting Georgia and star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Oct. 11 in Elche should be a highlight of the next international break.

Tuchel's England emerges

England demolished Serbia 5-0 in one of Europe's more intimidating stadiums in Belgrade.

The style of victory should end talk that the Euro 2024 finalist is failing to fire under German coach Thomas Tuchel despite racking up wins and clean sheets. Tuchel called it "a statement victory against a difficult opponent in a difficult environment."

The fine link-up play for the second goal between Noni Madueke, Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers, before Madueke scored, was extra impressive by players from three different clubs who combined have just 19 games for England.

France had a trickier first week and eked out wins against Ukraine (2-0) and Iceland (2-1), which was denied a late leveler in Paris by video review. Mbappé scored in each game and now is second on Les Bleus' all-time list with 52 goals, trailing Olivier Giroud's 57.

Swiss summit

A quarterfinal exit at Euro 2024 — in a penalty shootout against England — seemed to mask how good Switzerland was at the tournament. Dominant wins in the U.S. in June against World Cup co-hosts Mexico and the U.S. also went under the radar.

Switzerland was impressive starting a tight-looking qualifying group and used home advantage in Basel to full effect: Four first-half goals in a 4-0 win over Kosovo, then three before halftime to beat Slovenia 3-0.

Three of the seven goals were scored by Breel Embolo, fulfilling the promise he showed as a teenager. Captain Granit Xhaka is still running the show in midfield. Trips to Sweden and Slovenia follow in October.

San Marino's hopes

The chance of the "world's worst team," 210th-ranked San Marino, getting into the European qualifying playoffs looks slim. San Marino is in contention because it is among 14 winners of a UEFA Nations League group last year.

The 16-nation playoffs in March involve the 12 runners-up in November of qualifying groups, plus four teams via their Nations League ranking. Those four will have finished no higher than third in qualifying groups.

San Marino is ranked No. 14 in Nations League standings so needs at least 10 of the top 13 to win or place second in their World Cup qualifying group.

As it stands, Sweden — which took just one point this week from games against Slovenia and Kosovo — and Romania could need back-door entry to the playoffs. So too Northern Ireland, Wales or North Macedonia, plus Moldova. All would get in above San Marino.

World Cup draw in DC

There is a clear scenario for Italy being the team to avoid at the World Cup draw on Dec. 5 in Washington. Pay attention Brazil and Argentina, U.S. and Canada.

For the second straight men's World Cup, not all entries will be finalized before the tournament draw must be made.

Six placeholders will join 42 confirmed qualifiers to take account of playoff brackets decided in March. Four are in Europe and two in the intercontinental section.

All six placeholders come out of seeding pot 4 of lowest-ranked teams, even if a playoff contender is Italy (currently No. 11 in the FIFA rankings ) or Germany (No. 9).

For top-seeded teams, like the South American powers or the co-hosts, Italy would not be an ideal option.

Still, in the lopsided 48-team format — where third-placed teams in eight of the 12 groups must advance to the expanded first knockout round of 32 teams — everyone has a better chance than in the balanced 32-team group-stage format.

