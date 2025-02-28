Embiid set to miss 40th game. 76ers yet to make a decision on injured center's next steps

CAMDEN, N.J. — (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss his 40th game of the season Saturday when the 76ers host Golden State, with no decision yet on how to proceed with his injured left knee that has put the All-Star center’s immediate playing future in limbo.

He concluded a series of tests on the knee earlier this week and consultations with the medical staff, front office and Embiid himself were expected to set the course for his status for the rest of the season. All options — from rest to potential surgery to playing through pain — remain on the table, depending on the results of the testing and imaging.

Embiid, of course, did not practice on Friday.

“They're still consulting,” coach Nick Nurse said after practice.

One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers take a nine-game losing streak into Saturday's game against the Warriors. Even with the heavy slide, the Sixers were just 2 1/2 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament entering Friday's NBA games, giving the team something to cling to, even as — no matter the outcome of the testing — they'll chase a playoff a spot without a healthy Embiid.

“I don't have any goals other than we're playing to win and we're playing to play better,” Nurse said. “I'm not going to say anything until I get the final word. I'm going to deal with it when I get the news. I've just been trying to concentrate on the team and the doctors have been trying to figure out what's best for Joel, and then we'll figure it out from there."

Embiid will miss his third straight game overall and hasn't played since he was benched for ineffectiveness in the fourth quarter of a loss last Saturday to Brooklyn.

The 76ers are 8-11 with Embiid this season; 12-27 without him.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid has been hobbled by injuries all season, and served a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media. He’s averaged 23.8 points — he averaged at least 30 and won two scoring titles the last three seasons — and scored only 29 points combined in his last two games.

Embiid acknowledged earlier this month he may have to undergo another surgery on the left knee.

“I think the straightforward answer is that when you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point, you’ve got to do something about it,” Embiid said. “We don’t know what it is. We’re looking into every option.”

He played just 39 games last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 76ers announced in early February of that season that he had undergone surgery. Embiid came back in early April, was part of the 76ers' playoff run, and then won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team last year at the Paris Games.

Embiid said after the 76ers lost to Milwaukee on Feb. 9 that he didn’t have enough time to recover after undergoing surgery last year.

Embiid has played only 58 regular-season games and seven play-in tournament/playoff games since he earned NBA MVP honors in the 2022-23 season.

The 76ers’ first-round pick is top-six protected or else it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder, one reason the Sixers could make a case to shut down Embiid and cut their losses on the season.

