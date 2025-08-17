Eagles get receiver John Metchie III from Texans for tight end Harrison Bryant, AP source says

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans for veteran tight end Harrison Bryant on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal.

Metchie had 24 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown last season. A second-round pick in 2022, Metchie missed his rookie season while being treated for leukemia.

Bryant had nine catches for 86 yards last season in Las Vegas. He spent his first four seasons in Cleveland. He averaged 22 receptions and 198 yards receiving per season with the Browns.

Metchie joins a deep receiving group on the reigning Super Bowl champions led by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

