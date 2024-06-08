Dornoch wins the first Belmont Stakes run at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — (AP) — Dornoch won the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, making it the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races.

Dornoch hugged the rail ridden by Luis Saez and held off Mindframe to be the best in a field of 10 that included Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. Sierra Leone, the Derby runner-up, was third and Honor Marie fourth.

It's the first Belmont win for trainer Danny Gargan and the second for Saez. Dornoch is owned in part by World Series winner Jayson Werth.

Despite there not being a Triple Crown on the line, it's a historic Belmont because the race was run at Saratoga for the first time in the venue's 161-year history. It returns next year while Belmont Park undergoes a massive, $455 reconstruction with the plan for the Triple Crown to return to the New York track in 2026.

