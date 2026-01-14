Don't celebrate too soon. Ofner loses in Australian Open qualifying after thinking he won tiebreaker

MELBOURNE, Australia — A tennis player learned Wednesday not to celebrate victory before the match is really won.

Before Sebastian Ofner lost in Australian Open qualifying, the 29-year-old Austrian had raised his arms and walked toward the net after taking a 7-1 lead in the decisive tiebreaker against Nishesh Basavareddy.

The chair umpire sent Ofner back to continue playing the super tiebreaker until he got at least 10 points — not seven — and was two points ahead.

Minutes later, Basavareddy completed a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11) win — after Ofner had two match-point chances — and the 20-year-old American did an apparent choking gesture at the net with both hands on his neck.

"I saw him tense up a little bit," Basavareddy said of Ofner's reaction to the score mishap, adding "generally when that happens, you start overthinking like, 'Oh, I thought I already won the match, through to the next round.' So, yeah, that definitely gave me a little bit of hope."

Basavareddy now faces George Loffhagen of Britain for a place in the main draw first round — where the American took the first set off Novak Djokovic one year ago.

The 131st-ranked Ofner has never won a main-draw match at the Australian Open, though he reached the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2023.

