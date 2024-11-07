Don Bosseler, an AP All-American at Miami and 8-year NFL back, dies at 88

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — (AP) — Don Bosseler, an All-American fullback who led Miami to the No. 6 ranking in The Associated Press poll in 1956 and was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, has died, his family and the National Football Foundation announced Thursday. He was 88.

Bosseler, who played eight years in the NFL, died Wednesday in Atlanta.

“Don Bosseler’s talents helped the Miami football program achieve national prominence in the 1950s,” National Football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning said in a release. “An All-American, he epitomized toughness, earning the nickname ‘Bull,’ and you can still find his name in the records books at the ‘U’ nearly 70 years later.”

Bosseler was a first-round selection by Washington in 1957, drafted ninth overall that year, and rushed for 3,112 yards and 22 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 1959.

Among those taken ahead of Bosseler in that 1957 draft: No. 1 pick Paul Hornung and No. 6 pick Jim Brown. Bosseler called them both after the draft to ask what they signed for, then secured a $10,000 contract with a $500 signing bonus from Washington.

“And in typical Don Bosseler fashion, he came home with that $500 and spent it all with his University of Miami teammate friends in one night,” his son, Greg Bosseler, said Thursday. “I think they had a good time.”

Don Bosseler played his high school football in Batavia, New York, near Buffalo, and was heavily recruited. He chose Miami, but nearly left after a couple weeks because he was homesick. He packed his bags and headed to the train station.

His roommate, fellow running back Don Dorshimer, called Miami coach Andy Gustafson with a message. “Bosseler's on the loose,” Dorshimer said. Gustafson raced out of his house, got to the train station, found Bosseler and pleaded with him to come back for just one more day.

“And the rest is history,” Greg Bosseler said.

The bags got unpacked. Bosseler led the team in rushing as a junior and senior, was a first-team AP All-American in 1956, picked as the outstanding player in Florida and was MVP of the Senior Bowl. One of his finest games was against the Florida Gators in 1956, when he led Miami to a 20-7 win.

“The Batavia, N.Y. bulldozer raced up 148 yards on the ground — 23 yards more than the entire Gator team — scored two touchdowns, intercepted one pass, recovered one fumble, was impregnable on defense and quick kicked once for 47 yards,” Fort Lauderdale News sports editor Joe Kolb wrote that day. “Is that All-America, or isn’t it?”

Greg Bosseler wound up going to Florida and playing football for the Gators. Don Bosseler respected the decision, and father and son shared some laughs about it over the years.

“I was not anywhere near as talented as my father,” Greg Bosseler said.

After football, Don Bosseler kept Miami as his home until the final years of his life when he moved to Atlanta. He was a successful stockbroker, went into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1970 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990. His name is also part of the Hurricanes' ring of honor.

“After all this time, that people still recognize the name is certainly a treasured gift for all of us at this point,” Greg Bosseler said. "My dad was my hero.”

