In dominant triple-double performance, Pelicans' Zion Williamson provides reminder of his talent

PHOENIX — (AP) — The injuries have taken on toll on Zion Williamson during his six-year NBA career. So have the losses.

But on nights like Thursday, there are tantalizing reminders of how much talent the 2019 No. 1 overall pick still possesses.

Williamson had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double in the New Orleans Pelicans 124-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans have won three straight games, matching their longest streak of the season.

“It’s a reminder to the NBA, to the fans, to everybody,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “This is who he can be, night in and night out. That’s what we’re all striving to accomplish as a group. We’re striving to get our best player on the floor.”

Williamson grabbed his 10th rebound with 1:36 left, setting off a celebration by his teammates. The bruising 6-foot-6, 284-pound forward — whose playing time is limited as the Pelicans try to keep him healthy — needed just 31 minutes on the floor to get the triple double.

“It’s dope,” Williamson said. “It’s funny, there have been so many times when I felt it good have happened, but I never forced the issue. Tonight, my teammates were like `No, you’ve got to get it tonight.’”

Williamson's big night was an encouraging moment in a tough season. Even after their three-game winning streak, the Pelicans have a 16-43 record and are far out of the playoff hunt.

One of the biggest reasons the Pelicans have struggled is because Williamson missed about two months with a hamstring injury, adding to a litany of medical issues since he was selected with the top overall pick out of Duke. But the potential is obvious — he's been an All-Star in the two seasons where he's played at least 60 games.

Key questions surrounding Williamson — who is under contract for three more seasons — have centered on his health, maturity and even his commitment to his profession. At times, he has struggled with his weight and conditioning.

This season, he was suspended one game for being late for a team flight.

Against the Suns, none of that mattered. He made two tough buckets in the paint down the stretch to help the Pelicans seal the victory and his 11 assists matched a career high.

“He was fantastic and carried us down the stretch,” Green said. “He’s been amazing.”

And here's the thing: Williamson is still just 24 years old. He's averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season — all around his career highs — despite playing about 28 minutes per night.

“These nights are big for the confidence and a reminder of who I am," Williamson said.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

