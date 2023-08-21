Djokovic beats Alcaraz in nearly 4-hour match to win tennis tournament in Mason

MASON — Tennis fans across the region were treated to a thrilling match in Mason Sunday evening.

>>Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final; Gauff plays for women’s title

Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final from last month to win the Western & Southern Open, 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4), the Associated Press reported.

The match lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, and was the longest best-of-three-sets final in ATP Tour history.

It was Djokovic’s 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third among men in the professional era going back to 1968, according to the AP.

“This was one of the most exciting matches I’ve ever played in any tournament,” he said during the post-match trophy presentation. “It felt like a Grand Slam.”

Both players also had to deal with temperatures near 90 degrees on Sunday.

It was Djokovic’s first tournament on U.S. soil in two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He is oldest man to win the Cincinnati championship, his third in six years.

