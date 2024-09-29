Delap double earns a 2-2 draw for Ipswich against Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Aston Villa missed the chance to move level on points with Premier League leader Liverpool after a 2-2 draw at Ipswich on Sunday.

Liam Delap scored twice for newly promoted Ipswich to earn a point at Portman Road.

Villa had led 2-1 at halftime, but Delap's 72nd-minute goal ensured the points were shared.

Villa remained in fifth place and Ipswich is 15th after a fourth-straight draw in the league.

Delap fired Ipswich into a surprise lead in the eighth with a low effort at the near post.

Morgan Rogers leveled the score seven minutes later as Villa capitalized on the Ipswich defense’s failure to clear the danger from its own box and drilled past goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Ollie Watkins headed the visitors in front in the 32nd when rising to meet Leon Bailey’s cross from the right for his fourth goal in as many games.

But Villa's hopes of leapfrogging Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea were ended by Delap's second from inside the box.

Manchester United hosts Tottenham later Sunday.

