Dayton quarterback honored after throwing 5 touchdowns at Marist

DAYTON — A University of Dayton quarterback has earned two weekly awards after his performance in Saturday’s win at Marist.

UD redshirt freshman quarterback Drew VanVleet was named Pioneer Football League (PFL) Offensive Player of the Week and the Stats Perform National FCS Freshman of the Week in a 47-14 win.

He completed 23 of 35 passes for a career-high 323 yards and five touchdowns.

The five TD passes are the second-most in program history and most by a Flyer freshman.

VanVleet leads the PFL completing over 68% of his passes, 982 total passing yards, and 10 passing touchdowns.

Dayton has its second bye week of the season.

Their next game is October 12 when they host Davidson at Welcome Stadium at noon. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

Drew VanVleet Photo contributed by University of Dayton Athletics (University of Dayton Athletics /University of Dayton Athletics)

