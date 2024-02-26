Dayton Dragons installing sod this week as part of major field reconstruction

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons announced that it is nearing completion of a major field reconstruction of Day Air Ballpark.

Sod is expected to be installed on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced last week.

The project includes a new infield mix, warning tracks, drainage and irrigation, and field/bullpen mounds.

The field replacement project is being completed by the Motz Group, a Southwest Ohio company that has completed field renovations for the Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati.

The effort represents the most significant field construction in the history of Day Air Ballpark and the first since 2011.

The original roof was also replaced this winter.

The Dragons open the 2024 season, their 24th in the Midwest League, on April 5 against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark.

