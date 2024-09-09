Dak Prescott leads Cowboys to 33-17 romp over Browns in opener after getting new 4-year contract

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Dak Prescott threw a touchdown pass hours after agreeing to a four-year, $240 million contract with Dallas and the Cowboys' defense roughed up Deshaun Watson in his return, throttling the Cleveland Browns 33-17 in their opener Sunday.

Prescott's deal makes him the first player to average $60 million per season and ends months of speculation about his future with the Cowboys, who have won 12 games in each of the past three years with him.

Earlier this week, Prescott, coming off his best season and entering his final year under contract, said he wants to be the quarterback to finally end the team's Super Bowl drought. He'll get the chance.

He completed 19 of 32 passes for 179 yards, and relaxed for much of the second half.

Prescott threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Brandin Cooks in the first quarter and the Cowboys opened a 27-3 lead early in the third on KaVontae Turpin's 60-yard punt return TD.

Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 57, 50, 46 and 40 yards for Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliott had a 3-yard TD run for the Cowboys, who locked up Prescott just two weeks after giving wide receiver CeeDee Lamb a four-year, $136 million contract.

Watson played for the first time since breaking a bone in his right shoulder in November. Cleveland's QB didn't play during the preseason and the Browns' new-look offense didn't look very good with him running it.

Watson was sacked six times, intercepted twice and the 28-year-old wasn't sharp. He had several overthrows, held the ball too long on some plays and rarely looked comfortable as the Cowboys blanketed his receivers.

He finished 24 of 45 for 169 yards in just his 13th game for Cleveland since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022.

At halftime, the Browns trailed by 17, had just one first down and were being outgained 216-54.

On Dallas’ first scoring drive, Prescott showed beautiful touch while connecting with Lamb on a 34-yard completion down the right sideline.

Prescott was nearly intercepted on the next play, but then lofted his first TD pass of the season to Cooks, who ran past flat-footed safety Juan Thornhill before making an uncontested grab in the end zone.

Elliott spent last season doing little with New England before the Cowboys re-signed the two-time rushing champion in April after releasing him in a cost-cutting move. The 28-year-old barreled in to give the Cowboys a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

The Browns took a 3-0 lead on a 51-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, who has made all nine kicks beyond 50 since Cleveland acquired him in a trade before last season.

Just for kicks

Aubrey appeared to tie Justin Tucker's NFL record with a 66-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half. However, the boot was wiped out as the Cowboys were called for delay of game despite coach Mike McCarthy's vehement protests.

In his second season from Notre Dame, Aubrey made a 66-yarder during the preseason against Las Vegas.

Man of the people

Browns star end Myles Garrett surprised fans by showing up at a pregame tailgate in the Muni Lot, the team's notoriously rowdy parking and partying area just east of the stadium.

The reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year led a group of fans in a “Here we go Brownies” chant. Garrett was joined by Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Injuries

Cowboys: TE Jake Ferguson limped off in the third with a left knee injury after being tackled on a short completion. ... LB Eric Kendricks went out briefly to get fluids, but finished with two sacks and an interception.

Browns: TE David Njoku left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Njoku, who led Cleveland in receptions and TDs last season, got hurt while making a 29-yard catch. ... LBs Tony Fields II (ankle) and Mohamoud Diabate (hip) were both hurt.

Up next

Cowboys: Host New Orleans next Sunday.

Browns: At Jacksonville next Sunday.

