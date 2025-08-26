A cut above? Carlos Alcaraz's shaved head makes its US Open debut. Frances Tiafoe says it's terrible

NEW YORK — (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz showed up at the U.S. Open on Monday for his first-round match with a new look: a shaved head.

Alcaraz, who is seeded No. 2 at Flushing Meadows, caused a bit of a buzz with his buzz cut when he got to the tournament grounds before facing Reilly Opelka in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz ran into golf star Rory McIlroy, who reached out his hand to rub the scalp's stubble. When Alcaraz played in the U.S. Open's mixed doubles event last week, he did so with a full head of hair.

At least one other athlete — and friend — did not think the new 'do was a cut above: Frances Tiafoe, who lost in the semifinals in New York to Alcaraz in 2022. That was the year Alcaraz won the title at the U.S. Open for the first of his five Grand Slam trophies.

“It’s horrible. It’s terrible. It’s definitely terrible. That’s my guy, though," Tiafoe said when asked about Alcaraz's haircut. “Funny, I looked and him, and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.’”

Tiafoe's critique wasn't finished there.

“I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous,” Tiafoe said. "But at the end of the day, it’s Carlos, and that’s my guy.”

