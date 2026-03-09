Cowboys get edge rusher Rashan Gary in trade with Packers as free agency opens, AP source says

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in a trade just as NFL free agency opens, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Dallas will send a 2027 late-round pick to the Packers, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized.

The Cowboys and Packers reached the deal just as free agents were being allowed to talk to teams and reach agreements on contracts that can’t be signed until the league year begins Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins announced they are releasing Tua Tagovailoa, adding another big name at quarterback to a list of free agents that will include Kyler Murray, who is being let go by Arizona.

The Dophins made another move by agreeing to trade safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets for a seventh-round pick, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The Cowboys and Green Bay have agreed on a trade involving an edge rusher for the second year in a row.

A week before the season started last year, the Cowboys traded young star Micah Parsons, who immediately signed a $188 million, four-year contract with $136 million guaranteed. It was the richest contract for a non-QB in league history. The Cowboys also got defensive tackle Kenny Clark from Green Bay in the Parsons trade.

Gary was the No. 12 overall pick in 2019, two years before Parsons went to the Cowboys in the same draft spot. Gary had 7 1/2 sacks last season, but none in the final 10 games of an up-and-down year when the Packers were hoping the addition of Parsons would be a boost for Gary.

Parsons missed the final three games and a wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

The 28-year-old Gary spent his first seven seasons with the Packers and had at least 7 1/2 sacks in four of the past five years. Gary, T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett are the only NFL players with at least 40 sacks, 100 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries since 2020.

This trade caps an eventful few days for Gary. He had posted a farewell to Green Bay on Instagram in Friday — an indication the Packers were about to move on from him — but he deleted the post later that day.

The New York Giants are re-signing veteran tight end Chris Manhertz, keeping him and running back Devin Singletary among the offensive holdovers under new coach John Harbaugh.

The team last week also re-signed receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski, and 25-year-old Wan’Dale Robinson may depart in free agency after becoming just the third player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger 5-foot-8 or shorter to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

The Vikings kept one of their unrestricted free agents off the market by agreeing to terms on a new contract with 10th-year veteran linebacker Eric Wilson, a three-year deal valued at $22.5 million with $12.5 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network.

Wilson, who returned to his original team last season, had career highs in tackles for loss (17), sacks (6 1/2), quarterback hits (10) and forced fumbles (four).

