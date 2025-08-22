Connecticut's clever, relentless baserunning strategy draws attention at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — Four teams are set for Saturday's semifinals at the Little League World Series. In a runaway, none have sparked interest and conversation quite like the team from Connecticut.

Fairfield's club representing the Metro Region is relentless on offense. It has outscored opponents 26-5 in four games while pushing the limits of Little League's extra-bases — a move that can be seen as either clever or sneaky or both.

In Little League, when the ball is in play, runners cannot advance if it is returned to the pitcher and he is back on the mound with the catcher in the catcher’s box. But until then, the runners can keep moving.

Connecticut’s baserunners pressure their opponents by lingering between first and second — essentially daring opponents to try and get a rundown started. If a second runner is on the basepaths, this distraction allows that player to continue advancing while the pitcher is still off the mound.

Against South Dakota on Monday, Connecticut ran the play several times. Twelve straight hitters reached base safely in the top of the sixth, scoring 12 runs to turn a tight game into a 13-1 rout.

Connecticut then went on to beat Nevada on Wednesday. Those teams will play again Saturday in the U.S. championship.

On the international side, Taiwan dominated throughout the winner’s bracket. In the past week, Taiwan shut out Mexico and Aruba, and beat Venezuela 7-3. Aruba gets a rematch on Saturday.

Much of Taiwan’s success has been because of its pitching depth. In its three games played, Taiwan shut out two opponents, recording 34 combined strikeouts.

“We are making sure to focus on defense,” Taiwan manager Lai Min Nan said. “As long as we don’t give up runs to our opponents, we have the best chance to win.”

The winners play on Sunday afternoon for the tournament championship.

Aruba gets a second chance to beat Taiwan

THE GAME: Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Lamade Stadium.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Aruba won three elimination bracket games to climb back into the conversation. Now it’s in the final four.

Taiwan got the best of Aruba on Monday, 4-0. Taiwan scored in both the first and second innings, and cruised from there.

“We need to come out attacking,” Aruba manager Max Arendsz said. “I can’t stress that enough.”

STARS AND STORYLINES: This is Aruba’s first international final in its three LLWS appearances. Taiwan has won 17 championships, the most from any country other than the United States, but none since 1996.

Scoring on Taiwan is a challenge. Pitcher Lin Chin-Tse made two starts and throws over 80 mph. Liu Wei-Heng, the team’s other starter, has a nasty curveball. And Arendsz says his team trains for hours every week just on defense.

“They’re very comfortable whenever something is hit to them,” he said.

Aruba’s leadoff batter, Anthony Santos, is a consistent threat to opponents — he reached base three times against Venezuela and only swung the bat once. Throughout the tournament, Anthony had three hits, four walks, scored five times and had two RBIs in just his seven at bats.

“I have a very tight zone,” Anthony said. “If anything is outside that zone, I’m not going to swing.”

Can Nevada slow down Connecticut?

THE GAME: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Lamade Stadium.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Nevada was undefeated before losing to Connecticut 7-3 on Wednesday. The team from Las Vegas beat South Carolina on Thursday night to reach the semifinals for the first time in LLWS history.

“A big part of it has been focus 80%, 20% fury,” manager TJ Fechser said after defeating Irmo, South Carolina, 5-3 on Thursday.

Fechser said playing good defense will be the key to stopping Connecticut on the basepaths. “We’re aware of it, we did catch one person (Wednesday) and got him,” Fechser said. “We’ll be ready.”

STARS AND STORYLINES: Tommy D’Amura is one of Connecticut’s hottest hitters. Against Nevada, he hit a home run that landed well up the hill that backdrops Lamade Stadium.

Nevada has a similar slugger, Garrett Gallegos. He blasted a three-run homer well over the shrubs in right field to take the lead back from South Carolina in the sixth inning Thursday night.

On the mound, Garrett hasn’t allowed a run in his two appearances. He notably struck out 12 in Nevada’s first matchup against South Carolina on Monday. He will be eligible to pitch on Saturday, but Fescher did not confirm if he will be on the mound.

Connecticut’s ace, Luca Pellegrini, is expected to start. He is known for his fastball — he throws it nearly every pitch. Not because he can’t throw a slider or curveball, but because Luca mastered it.

“When the fastball is pounding the zone and he gets spotted the way this kid does, there’s nobody else on the mound that I’d rather have than Luca Pellegrini,” manager Brian Palazzolo said.

__

Alexandra Wenskoski and Amanda Vogt are students in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.