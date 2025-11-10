Commanders coach Dan Quinn takes over defensive coordinator duties from Joe Whitt Jr.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is going to replace Joe Whitt Jr. as the team's defensive coordinator ahead of next Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Quinn announced the change Monday, a day after Washington's losing streak reached five games with a 44-22 defeat against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Detroit accumulated 546 yards and 30 first downs and scored on each of its first eight possessions; its ninth ended with a kneeldown.

It was Washington's fourth consecutive loss by at least 21 points, the longest such streak within one NFL season since 2002.

The Commanders are 3-7, one season after going 12-5 and making it all the way to the NFC title game.

Quinn built his NFL career as a defensive coach, including as the coordinator for the “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks. He said Whitt will remain on staff to help prepare for games and will be in the booth during games.

Whitt, who arrived in Washington with Quinn ahead of last season, had attempted to change the fortunes of his defense by moving down from the booth to the sideline Sunday. That did not help matters for a unit that has had trouble tackling and stopping opposing quarterbacks throughout 2025.

“I’ll take over the role as the defensive coordinator and all that entails,” Quinn said during a video conference with reporters on Monday.

“Joe will be involved all week … in planning and getting ready for the game,” Quinn said.

Washington has allowed an NFL-worst 2,737 passing yards this season, and 8.9 yards per pass attempt, also the highest mark in the league. Only one team has allowed more touchdowns than the 22 given up by the Commanders.

Asked why he decided to make the change this week, Quinn said: “I’m hopeful that we’ll see the execution and consistency that we’ve been hoping for. That’s the only reason behind the move.”

Notes: Quinn confirmed that neither QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow) nor WR Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) would play against Miami in Spain. ... CB Trey Amos fractured his fibula.

