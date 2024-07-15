Colombia's soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Colombia's soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.

Ramón Jesurún and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were detained after the event at Hard Rock Stadium, and charged, Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin told The Associated Press. Martin did not disclose the charges.

Ramon Jamil Jesurun was booked on three counts of battery on an official Sunday, arrest records showed.

Colombia's soccer federation didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from the AP.

It was a chaotic scene just hours before the scheduled 8 p.m. start of the championship match between the two South American countries: Fans forced their way in and jumped over security railings and ran past police officers and stadium attendants, some appearing hysterical as they searched for the people they arrived with.

There appeared to be significant damage to the venue as a result. Video and images posted to social media showed the shattered side railings of an escalator inside the stadium, with shoes, soda cans, reading glasses and articles of clothing left behind. Security railings at a checkpoint in the southwest entrance to the stadium were bent over as thousands of people, including crying children, pushed against them.

The department said over 800 law enforcement officers were at the event.

___

Associated Press writers Terry Spencer and Gisela Salomon contributed to this report.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.