Colorado's Nikhil Webb Walker informs team he's been diagnosed with lymphoma and will undergo chemo

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Colorado defensive lineman Nikhil Webb Walker announced to the team this week he's been diagnosed with lymphoma and will undergo chemotherapy.

Walker delivered the news to the Buffaloes during a team meeting that was filmed by " Well Off Media," which chronicles the program, and posted Friday.

The sophomore from Jamaica explained that he discovered a bump on his chest one morning and waited a week or so to see if it would go away. He went to the trainers and a subsequent biopsy revealed the diagnosis. He said in the video that doctors told him it was “very treatable.”

“So that's I’ve been going through, and that’s why a lot of you haven't seen me,” said Walker, who transferred to Colorado from New Mexico State in the offseason. "I've tried to keep it under the wraps, because I don't want to be a distraction to the team. I want to see how you all boys do, what you all do, and just keep winning — conference championship, bowl game, national championship. That’s why I’ve kept it under wraps.

“Just being here, just, like, helped me with the whole process and really just deal with it. I say thank you all boys because you all made it easier on me even though it's tough.”

Coach Deion Sanders told him in the video: “First of all, you're never a distraction. You're a blessing, and you allow us to understand what life really is. ... What you’re dealing with is real, and the way you dealt with it has been just admirable. We love you. We appreciate you. We’re here for you.”

Sanders gave Walker an embrace as the team applauded for him.

At 5-2, the Buffaloes are a win away from bowl eligibility. They host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday night at Folsom Field.

