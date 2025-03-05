College hoops is full of versatile big men who could bust brackets in March Madness

Danny Wolf moves with the freedom of a guard in a 7-footer's body, bursting off screens for catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, beating defenders off the dribble, using his vision to find open teammates over smaller players.

Vladislav Goldin is more bruising, setting brain-jarring screens, muscling his way inside while overpowering nearly anyone who gets in his way.

No. 17 Michigan has the luxury of playing two 7-footers with distinctly-different styles, often doing it with both on the floor at the same time.

“It's a unique style that our coaches let us play,” Wolf said. “It's been great so far.”

The role of the big man has changed in basketball over the past decade or so as players have become more skilled to fit a more free-flowing, 3-point oriented game.

Once relegated to the paint around the basket, bigs could now stretch the floor with long-range shooting touch, catching and shooting off screens, dribbling with the skills of a guard.

Back-to-the-basket big men have gone through a resurgence the past few seasons.

Purdue center Zach Edey became the first player to win consecutive national player of the year awards since Ralph Sampson by using his 7-4, 305-pound frame to dominate inside. UConn won consecutive NCAA championships with 7-2 Donovan Clingan controlling the lane at both ends.

This season, Duke has risen to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and become a national title contender behind fabulous freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Khaman Maluach, a 7-2 freshman from South Sudan, has been a nice complement to those two, swatting shots on defense and running to the rim for dunks.

No. 7 Alabama has followed up its first Final Four a year ago with another strong season. Preseason All-American point guard Mark Sears makes the Crimson Tide go, but 6-11 center Clifford Omoruyi has been their dominating force on the inside, flying in for lobs while using his strength to clean up on the glass and protect the rim.

Maryland's Derik Queen plays like a big from the old Big East, bulling his way around inside while averaging 15.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 53% from the floor.

Kansas hasn't had the season it expected, dropping out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 80 weeks last month, but big man Hunter Dickinson is having another strong season. The 7-2 center will occasionally fire up a 3-pointer, but does most of his work in the lane, averaging 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 53%.

“He's my All-American for the season,” Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. said.

But it's not all about the paint. There are still plenty of bigs finding success all the way out to the 3-point arc.

Agile Stanford 7-1 center Maxime Raynaud is averaging 20.2 points and 10.9 rebounds while leading the Cardinal with 54 3-pointers.

Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner can score inside and outside, averaging 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and shooting 36% from 3. The 7-1 senior also is fifth nationally with 2.69 blocked shots per game.

Zvonimir Ivisic, Arkansas' 7-2 Croatian center, has given the Razorbacks good spacing after following coach John Calipari from Kentucky, shooting 39% from 3 while averaging close to 10 points per game.

Johni Broome has been dominant for top-ranked Auburn, becoming one of the favorites to win national player of the year with a crafty, heady game. The 6-10 senior is averaging 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor.

Broome's 3-point shooting is down this season — 29% this season, 35% last year — but the threat of shooting from the arc keeps opponents honest.

“He’s a terrific talent. He’s a veteran guy,” Kentucky coach Mark Pope said. “He’s got that moxie to him where he actually is playing the game.”

Michigan is rare in that it's playing two bigs with contrasting styles.

Goldin leads the Wolverines with 16.1 points per game and is shooting 65% from the floor. Wolf is second with 12.4 points and is shooting 34% from 3 while averaging 3.6 assists.

Their exploits earned the nickname Area 50-1, a reference to their uniform numbers.

"There's a lot of high-level bigs across the country, and it's been really exciting to see and watch," said Wolf, who wears No. 1.

No matter how they play the game.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage contributed to this story.

