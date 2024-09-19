Coach Dave Canales says Panthers aren't considering trading QB Young after benching 2023 No. 1 pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales said he “absolutely” believes Bryce Young can still be a franchise quarterback, adding that the team has no plans to trade the 2023 No. 1 overall pick after benching him earlier this week.

"That’s not something we are really considering," Canales said of the trade speculation swirling around Young. "We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience. We love where we are at and it’s all hands on deck."

Andy Dalton will start Sunday’s Week 3 game at Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old journeyman quarterback walked out to the practice field on Wednesday with a big smile on his face, stopping along the way to sign a football for a fan.

He took all of the first-team reps while Young was relegated to running the scout team.

Canales said Young approached practice with the same professional manner he has all season.

“He went right back to work,” Canales said. “Dove into the game plan. We had our conversations in the QB room just going around and talking about reads and what we see from the defense. He followed that up with a great day on the field with some great throws. It was exactly what I expected of him.”

Young, who is 2-16 as a starter, will serve as the team’s backup quarterback for the first time in his career.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner did not address reporters during the team’s open locker room session following his demotion.

Running back Miles Sanders, who was benched last year in Carolina, offered his support for Young.

“Anyone who gets benched isn’t going to feel right,” Sanders said. “If anyone knows what he is going through, it’s me. But it’s definitely not over for him. He’s still a young quarterback and he is definitely going to get another opportunity. I would say keep your head down and keep working and learn from it.”

The Panthers (0-2) are looking for an offensive spark after being outscored 73-13 in two games, including 53-3 in the first half.

Young has struggled with his decision-making ability and accuracy, throwing three interceptions and no touchdown passes. The Panthers are 2 of 12 on third down conversions.

The 36-year-old Dalton has been on both sides of the quarterback equation during his 14-year NFL career — at times being benched for unproductive play and other times called on to replace a struggling starter.

He said Young is handling the situation well.

"Bryce has been awesome,” Dalton said. “It’s a tough situation on everybody. I have a different perspective because I have felt it on both sides. ... It’s hard, it’s tough, but you find the little things that you can focus on to get better and you continue to do what you can do. You focus on what you can control and the rest will take care of itself.”

Panthers veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who expressed some frustration during the team's 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday when he screamed into the air during the game, said players still believe in Young.

“The teammate he is, the player he is, the coaches and players all feel the same way,” Thielen said. "This was just their decision that they felt this was the best thing that would help us win, give us a chance on Sunday. As players you just show up and give your best effort.

“We also love Andy,” he added.

Dalton threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in his lone start last year for the injured Young, although the Panthers lost 37-27 loss at Seattle. He is 83-78-2 as an NFL starter during his career with 246 touchdown passes and 144 interceptions.

Canales said Dalton looked sharp in his first practice with the starters and did a good job of getting the team in and out of the huddle.

He is hopeful Dalton's experience pays off against what he called a “sophisticated” Raiders defense.

“It’s super valuable,” Canales said. "It really helps against some of the things that they have been doing.”

The Panthers have not thrown down the field much this season and Canales, who also serves as the team's offensive play-caller, said that needs to change.

“We need to be more aggressive on offense,” Canales said.

