Bengals RB restructures contract to stay with team for upcoming season

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is reportedly finalizing a restructured contract that will keep him with the team next season.

His agent, Peter Schaeffer, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Mixon had a $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary and agreed to restructure so he could stay in Cincinnati, ESPN reported Friday night.

The terms of the new deal have not yet been announced.

Mixon played in 14 games last season and rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed two games while recovering from a concussion.

The Bengals open the 2023 season in Cleveland on September 10 playing the Browns.

