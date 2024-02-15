Chiefs say all players, coaches and staffers are safe and accounted for after parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs said all their players, coaches and staffers and their families were "safe and accounted for" after a deadly shooting Wednesday at the end of the Super Bowl championship parade.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City."

Police said one person was killed and more than 20 were injured in the shooting that occurred at the end of the parade to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. Eight children were among those shot, authorities said.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting. Burkholder said the team was on buses returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for," the Chiefs said in their statement. "We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on scene to assist.”

The NFL issued its own statement saying it was "deeply saddened" and adding that its "thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected."

Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Praying for Kansas City." He included three emojis of hands in prayer.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith, defensive tackle Mike Pennel and safety Justin Reid were among the Chiefs players offering similar statements of support on social media.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today's incidents — a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger," offensive guard Trey Smith posted on X. "You're the ones who should be celebrated today."

Defensive end Charles Omenihu called for a change in gun laws.

"Prayers for those affected at today's parade," Omenihu said in an X post. "A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough?"

The parade was a celebration of the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers that gave them their second straight Super Bowl title.

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill said in an X post. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

