Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson tears ACL in her left knee

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson suffered a torn ACL in her left knee in a win over the Minnesota Lynx, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson injured her knee in the second quarter on Sunday and an MRI revealed the tear.

"We’re devastated that Rickea suffered this injury, but we are confident she will make a full recovery,” Chicago general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. “Rickea was playing at an All-Star and All-Defensive level early in the season. We are certain she was primed for a career year. Our world-class medical staff will work hard with Rickea, who is one of the toughest players in the league, to get her back on the court.”

The 6-foot-2 forward was acquired by Chicago in an offseason trade with Los Angeles. She was averaging 22 points a game.

The Sky were already dealing with a handful of injuries as DiJonai Carrington (foot), Azura Stevens (knee) and Courtney Vandersloot (knee) are yet to make their season debuts. Skylar Diggins, who signed as a free agent this offseason, missed Sunday’s game with an eye injury.

The Sky had gotten off to a strong start with wins in three of their first four games — all on the road. Chicago plays its next four at home, starting with Wednesday night's game against Dallas.

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