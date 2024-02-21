Chicago Bears add Jennifer King as their 1st ever female assistant coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Jennifer King as their first female coach in franchise history working as an offensive assistant with running backs.

Coach Matt Eberflus filled out his staff Wednesday by announcing the final six members.

Chris Beatty will coach wide receivers with Chad Morton in charge of running backs. Thomas Brown will be the offensive passing game coordinator, Jason Houghtaling the assistant offensive line coach and Robbie Picazo an offensive assistant working with quarterbacks and receivers.

King became the first Black female in NFL history to serve as a primary position coach in 2021 with Washington. She first was hired by Washington in 2020 as an offensive intern, and she spent the past three seasons as an assistant running backs coach.

She played 12 seasons as a seven-time All-American quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix women’s tackle football team from 2006-17.

Brown has 13 years of experience, including the past four in the NFL. He was offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 after working the three previous seasons with the Rams.

Beatty is a former CFL player who was wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers the past three seasons. He also has 15 seasons of coaching experience in college.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Morton spent the previous 10 seasons in various roles for the Seattle Seahawks. He has coached 15 seasons in the NFL. Picazo has coached 11 years, the past two with Seattle and Houston.

Houghtaling spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the final as offensive line coach.

