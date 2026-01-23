Chavez scores 15 of her 26 points in overtime as No. 16 Oklahoma stuns No. 2 South Carolina 94-82

NORMAN, Okla. — Aaliyah Chavez scored 15 of her 26 points in overtime, and No. 16 Oklahoma stunned No. 2 South Carolina 94-82 on Thursday night.

The freshman guard made 4 of 14 field goals in regulation before hitting 5 of 5 shots in overtime.

Payton Verhulst scored 19 points and Raegan Beers had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), who had lost three straight to ranked opponents Ole Miss, Kentucky and LSU since rising to No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

It matched the highest-ranked opponent Oklahoma has ever beaten. Most recently, the Sooners beat No. 2 Kansas State in 2024.

Tessa Johnson scored 19 points and Raven Johnson added 16 for South Carolina (19-2, 5-1), which had its 12-game win streak snapped. Joyce Edwards, who had averaged 20.6 points, finished with 12 on 3-for-12 shooting. The Gamecocks shot just 37% from the field.

Oklahoma's Kaya Smith fouled Ta'Niya Latson on a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the first half, and Latson made all three free throws to give the Gamecocks a 43-36 lead at the break.

Oklahoma opened the second half on an 8-0 run that included a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Chavez to give the Sooners a 44-43 lead. Oklahoma took a 61-59 lead into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma led 73-67 with just under four minutes remaining before South Carolina went on a 6-0 run to tie the score. Edwards made two free throws with 42 seconds remaining to give South Carolina a 75-73 lead. Beers tied the score on a putback with 18.4 seconds to play, then the Sooners got a stop to force overtime.

