Cavs PG Ricky Rubio pausing career to focus on mental health

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 28: Ricky Rubio #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio says he’s pausing his playing career to focus on his mental health.

“Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right,” Rubio, 32, said in a statement, ESPN reported.

Koby Altman, general manager of the Cavaliers, released a statement throwing the organization’s support behind the point guard.

“We were informed today by Ricky and his representation that he has decided to step away from his illustrious basketball career to focus on his mental health at this time. We understand how difficult of a decision this was for him and will balance providing whatever support we can while simultaneously respecting Ricky’s request for privacy,” Altman said.

Rubio, a 12-year NBA veteran, signed a three-year, $18.4 million deal with the Cavaliers last summer.

