Cardinals lose tight end Travis Vokolek with a neck injury in first quarter of Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS — Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf cart Sunday after injuring his neck on a kickoff return against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vokolek was left flat on his back, not moving, after trying to block Colts linebacker Segun Olubi. Trainers quickly rushed onto the field to tend to the former Nebraska player as players from both teams gathered around him. Some took a knee.

Fox Sports reported that Vokolek was alert and could move all of his extremities.

Vokolek was placed onto a backboard, then lifted onto the cart before giving a thumbs-up as the cart drove through one of the field's tunnels. A few minutes later, he was ruled out of the game with the injury.

Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also went to the locker room late in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. His head bounced hard off the turf after he caught a 21-yard pass with 6:52 left in the half.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.