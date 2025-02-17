Canadian national anthem booed, but only lightly, at 4 Nations hockey tournament

BOSTON — (AP) — The Canadian national anthem was booed, though somewhat tepidly, by the fans at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday — apparent payback for the jeering of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the opening rounds in Montreal last week.

The Canadian team received a louder but still mixed greeting during the introductions before its game against Finland, with the exception of forward Brad Marchand, whose full-time job is with the Boston Bruins. The Finns were met with mostly silence.

Before the anthems were played, the public address announcer asked “that you kindly respect the nation, its inhabitants and the players that represent each country.” While the crowd, which featured many fans in the red Canadian sweaters, sang along to “O Canada,” a few audible boos could also be heard.

Fans across Canada have booed the U.S. anthem at NHL and NBA games since President Donald Trump said he wanted to make the northern neighbors "the 51st state." Trump also threatened tariffs against the longtime ally.

The Canadian fans drowned out any negativity with cheers when star Connor McDavid scored just four minutes into the game. Nathan MacKinnon added another goal less than a minute later to make it 2-0.

With a victory in regulation, Canada would advance to Thursday night's finals against the United States.

