Canada is not ruling out Sidney Crosby for its semifinal or the rest of the Olympics

MILAN — Canada is not closing the door on the possibility of Sidney Crosby playing Friday against Finland in the semifinals at the Olympics after leaving the team's quarterfinal game with an apparent right-leg injury that is still being evaluated.

Crosby, Canada's 38-year-old captain, did not take part in an optional practice Thursday.

“Sid is by no means ruled out of the tournament,” coach Jon Cooper said. "We’re taking this day by day. And we’re not going to put anyone in harm’s way. But if he can play, he’s definitely going to. We’ll know more in 24 hours.’’

Crosby’s right knee buckled bracing for a hit from Czechia’s Radko Gudas five minutes into the second period Wednesday night, he left the game and did not return. He had six points in three preliminary round games, and his absence would create a void in even a lineup as deep and talented as Canada's.

“It’s almost impossible to fill the player void, but we’ll do our best,” defenseman Drew Doughty said. “Guys got to step up.”

Nick Suzuki took Crosby's spot between Mitch Marner and Mark Stone in the quarterfinals and scored the tying goal with 3:27 left on a perfect deflection. He's a natural fit to stay there, if Crosby is unavailable.

"Hopefully we can have Sid back, but I think I can find a way to play with anybody," Suzuki said. “They’re two super smart players. Think they both play a pretty similar game to me, so when I got put there, kind of felt pretty easy for a segment to have two wingers like that.”

If Crosby cannot play, Olympic rules require another player to wear the “C” as captain for the game. In the NHL, teams almost always have an extra player wear an “A” as alternates, and some do not have a captain at all.

Connor McDavid, the leading scorer at the Olympics and captain of the Edmonton Oilers, figures to be the guy to take over for Crosby, whom he idolized growing up. Cooper did not want to make that declaration since Crosby had not been ruled out.

Sam Bennett looks like the forward who would go in if Crosby does not play. Even if not in uniform, his teammates expect Crosby to still lead behind the scenes.

“He’s Sidney Crosby," McDavid said. "He’s going to have a big influence, no matter what. In the lineup, not in the lineup, he’s going to have a big influence. That’s what he does.”

