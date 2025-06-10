Buffalo Bills RB James Cook in attendance for team's mandatory practice amid contract concerns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — However unhappy James Cook is over his stalled contract negotiations, the Buffalo Bills running back wasn’t going to risk getting fined for missing the start of the team’s three-day mandatory series of practices on Tuesday.

“I like my money,” Cook said. “That’s why I’m here.”

Wearing his familiar No. 4, Cook took the field in fully taking part in practice and, for now, putting aside the concerns in his offseason pursuit of a contract extension. The NFL’s co-leader last season with 16 touchdowns rushing is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Cook, who skipped all of the team's offseason voluntary sessions, declined to revisit much of the past, including going public with his demands in February by posting the message "15 mill year" on his Instagram account.

“Just something that I did, and I don’t know why I did,” Cook said, in his first meeting with Buffalo-area reporters since the end of last season.

Looking ahead, Cook said he expects to be in attendance for training camp and let his contract situation play out, while not holding any grudges against he team.

“Everything is business, so there ain’t no hard feelings,” Cook said. “I don’t ever have beef with nobody. Everything going to work how it’s supposed to work.”

Cook’s presence at practice was welcomed by his teammates and coach Sean McDermott.

“I credit James. Business is business. At the end of the day, I know he loves being around this team and the guys in the locker room, and he loves to play football,” McDermott said. “So I respect his decision to be here.”

Cook was selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Georgia. His older brother is Dalvin Cook, best known for his six seasons in Minnesota and who spent last year appearing in two games with Dallas.

His 18 touchdowns, including two receiving, doubled Cook’s combined production in his first two seasons (four TDs rushing, five receiving). And he was part of an offense that finished second in the league in averaging more than 30 points per outing.

In March, during an appearance on a podcast with former NFLers Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Cook said, “Pay me the big bucks,” and adding, “I want to get what I asked for.” He also made the case for his fellow NFL running backs being underpaid in saying: “I feel like we deserve to get paid,” and asking, “How (are) we not valuable?”

In April, Cook listed his Buffalo-area home as being for sale.

General manager Brandon Beane has on several occasions noted how much he respects and values Cook, while also acknowledging the two sides aren’t on the same page in contract talks.

In late March, Beane specifically referenced Cook in announcing he was cutting off contract discussions to focus on the draft.

“Just because we don’t have James signed today doesn’t mean next year we still can’t get him done before he gets to free agency,” Beane said. “We want him to have success. We’re rooting for him ... But we are where we are, and there’s no hard feelings from us.”

Cook proved to be the odd-man out in Beane's offseason binge of signing core players to multiyear contract extensions. The group was made up of quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Khalil Shakir, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford.

Cook said he doesn’t begrudge his teammates for getting extensions.

“I love those guys. Whatever they got paid, they got paid. That’s not my problem,” Cook said. “In the meantime, I’m here to work and be where my feet are at.”

