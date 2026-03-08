Bucks won't have Giannis Antetokounmpo available for Sunday's game with Magic

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play Sunday night against the Orlando Magic as the Milwaukee Bucks continue to work him back gradually from the right calf strain that caused him to miss 15 straight games.

The Bucks are playing for a second straight night, which explains the decision to rest Antetokounmpo. The 6-foot-11 forward had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes Saturday as the Bucks snapped a four-game skid with a 113-99 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Antetokounmpo has played three games since returning from the calf injury that knocked him out for five weeks. He has missed time with a right calf strain on two separate occasions this season.

This will mark the 30th game Antetokounmpo has missed this season. Never before had he missed more than 21 games in a single season.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 33 games.

The Bucks also will be missing second-leading scorer Kevin Porter Jr. for a third straight game because of swelling in his right knee.

