Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield suffers sprained left shoulder in loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sprained his left shoulder against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night and did not play in the second half.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield would have an MRI on Monday. The QB's left arm was in a sling as he congratulated the Rams' Matthew Stafford following Tampa Bay's 34-7 loss.

Mayfield went into the medical tent after throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson in the second quarter, holding his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield returned but appeared to aggravate the injury on a Hail Mary attempt that was intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to end the half, clutching his shoulder in obvious discomfort.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater came into the game on the first possession of the second half for the Buccaneers.

The team said late in the third quarter Mayfield had been ruled out. He completed 9 of 19 passes for 41 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, was sacked twice, and ran four times for 19 yards in the first half.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.