The Buccaneers are hiring Zac Robinson to be their offensive coordinator, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hiring Zac Robinson to be their offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized.

Robinson was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator the past two seasons after serving as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where Baker Mayfield started four games in 2022.

Robinson is Tampa Bay’s fifth offensive coordinator in five years. Byron Leftwich was fired after the 2022 season. Dave Canales helped Mayfield revive his career in 2023 and became Carolina’s head coach. Mayfield had his best season in 2024 under Liam Coen, who left to become Jacksonville’s head coach.

Josh Grizzard’s offense struggled in 2025 when the Bucs finished 8-9 and he was fired after one season.

Tampa Bay’s offense dropped from No. 3 overall in yards in 2024 to 21st. They were top five in rushing, passing and scoring in 2024 but finished 21st in rushing, 20th in passing and 18th in scoring in 2025.

Robinson’s offenses with the Falcons were sixth in yards in 2024 and 14th last season. They were 13th in points in 2024 and dropped to 24th in a season.

Robinson had Michael Penix Jr. and veteran Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

