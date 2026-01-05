Browns fire two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski after six seasons

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons.

Stefanski is the fourth NFL coach fired this season, joining Tennessee's Brian Callahan, the New York Giants' Brian Daboll and Atlanta's Raheem Morris.

The Browns won their final two games to finish 5-12, including a 20-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The 43-year-old Stefanski is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year. He led Cleveland to playoff appearances in 2020 and 2023. The Browns' 48-37 victory over Pittsburgh in an AFC wild-card round game was the franchise’s first since 1993.

Ironically, Stefanski was not on the Browns' sideline for that game after he tested positive for COVID-19. He watched the game from the basement at his house.

Stefanski is the sixth coach fired since owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam bought the franchise in 2012. The five coaches hired by the Haslams have a 73-139-1 regular-season record since 2013, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.