Bronze statue of Tom Brady to be unveiled before Patriots' exhibition opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — Tom Brady left his imprint all over the New England Patriots' record books during his stellar two-decade run with the team.

Now, he is set to become the first player in franchise history to be honored with a statue.

During a star-studded Patriots Hall of Fame induction last June, at which Brady's No. 12 was also retired by the team, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced a 12-foot bronze likeness of the quarterback was being commissioned from a local sculptor "to perpetuate the legendary legacy of the great Tom Brady."

What Kraft promised would be a “larger than life” ode to Brady will be unveiled on Friday prior to New England's exhibition game against the Washington Commanders.

Brady will be on hand for the ceremony, which is scheduled to include remarks by Kraft and an address by Brady to fans, who are being allowed into the plaza in front of Gillette Stadium four hours before the game to accommodate what is expected to be a large crowd.

It will be just the latest salute to the player whose jersey still dots the stands at Gillette Stadium five-plus years after he played his final game for New England in 2019.

Drafted 199th overall in 2000, Brady rose to become the face of the Patriots dynasty as he led the team to six Super Bowl titles and 17 division championships in 18 seasons as a starter. He would go on to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

