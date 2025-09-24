Brian Daboll says selecting Jaxson Dart as the Giants' starting QB is his decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Brian Daboll on Wednesday declined to explain the move of benching Russell Wilson and making Jaxson Dart the New York Giants starting quarterback, other than to repeatedly say it was his decision to turn to the rookie right away and for the rest of the season.

The fourth-year coach called his conversations with Wilson, Dart, general manager Joe Schoen and ownership private and refused to elaborate on how the team's 0-3 start, his job security or other factors played into the change at football's most important position.

“I did it," Daboll said during a curt pre-practice news conference. "Not going to get into the specifics. I think it’s the right thing for our football team, and that’s why I’m doing it.”

Daboll said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would retain the play-calling duties with Dart set to take over beginning Sunday against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson to this point had attempted every pass for the Giants since the season began and is believed to have gotten the vast majority of practice work with the first team.

“He just needs to go out there and do his job: just make good decisions, throw the ball where he needs to throw it, make loose plays if he needs to make loose plays and take care of it — and not have to do any more than that,” Daboll said. “There’ll be a lot of things to learn from. I’ve done this once before. It’s not perfect, but I know he’s doing everything he can do to get ready to play this game and that’s all you can ask for.”

Daboll saying he had "done this once before” is a reference to Buffalo's Josh Allen starting 11 games as a rookie in 2018. Daboll was the Bills' offensive coordinator at the time.

Dart, whom the Giants traded back into the first round to select with the 25th pick, is seen internally as their quarterback of the future. He has been on the field for six plays through three games.

“I don’t think any rookie quarterback is ever just ready to play," Daboll said. "You put him in there because you think that he’s done enough to show you that he can go out there and compete. He’s done that every step of the way, and that’s why I made the decision.”

Asked if Wilson would be the backup for the rest of the season, Daboll said: “He’s going to be the backup. He’s the backup quarterback." Asked if the team would grant the 36-year-old Super Bowl champion's release if requested like it did 10 months ago when Daniel Jones lost the starting role, Daboll said he was not focused on that.

“Russ has been a professional, he was a professional and he’s going to do everything he can do to help this team out in the role he’s in,” Daboll said.

