Brandon Aiyuk returns to 49ers practice with a new contract after making the process 'difficult'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk's first choice during his lengthy contract dispute with the 49ers that featured social media outbursts, a trade request and an awkward “hold in” was to remain in San Francisco.

The 49ers never wanted to part ways with their star receiver, either. So what took so long for Aiyuk finally to sign a new deal last Thursday?

“I’m not going to lie, I made it a little bit more difficult than I needed to at the end," Aiyuk said Tuesday after his first practice with the Niners since the Super Bowl.

No one would dispute that but none of it really matters now that the sides agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract extension that includes $76 million in guarantees.

Aiyuk wasn't sure this would be the ultimate outcome. There were proposed trades to Cleveland and New England that fell through when he wouldn't sign an extension with those teams and talks with Pittsburgh that ended when the Steelers wouldn't give up enough to entice the Niners to trade Aiyuk.

So the dispute ended with the most logical solution which was Aiyuk staying in San Francisco where he can play with quarterback Brock Purdy in an offense run by coach Kyle Shanahan, while getting the lucrative contract he wanted.

“I just had a feel for what I wanted, not just in terms of money, but in all those things,” Aiyuk said. “Ultimately, I wanted to be here, and I ended up being here. So I’m happy and ready to go.”

Eleven receivers before Aiyuk had signed contracts worth at least $70 million already this offseason, with Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million extension with Minnesota setting the top of the market. Aiyuk is the sixth receiver with an average annual contract of at least $30 million.

Aiyuk could have played this season on the fifth-year option worth about $14.1 million and headed to free agency next offseason, but he wanted to push the process forward and get the deal done now even if he had to be a “squeaky wheel.”

“A squeaky wheel has to be silent sometimes but know when to squeak,” he said. “Just that balance.”

Aiyuk acknowledged the process wasn't easy, particularly as he conducted his “hold in” all camp. Aiyuk reported to the team on schedule in late July to avoid potential fines and took part in meetings but refused to practice.

He made a few appearances on the practice field as an observer, even giving demonstrative hand shakes and hugs to Shanahan and general manager John Lynch on one occasion.

But he wasn't truly a part of the team.

“It was tough," he said. "That was probably the hardest part about the whole thing, just because, at that point, you’ve got the rest of the team involved. I’m here every single day. They’re suiting up, getting ready to go out to practice, and I’m not. So that was the hard part. But on that same tone, I was able to be in meetings, and be able to go through all the stuff that they got to go through, and kind of still be involved. ... So it was a little awkward, but I think it worked out how it needed to.”

Aiyuk had been a key part of San Francisco’s offense last season as he formed a great connection with Purdy. Aiyuk had 75 catches and a career-high 1,375 yards last season with seven touchdowns as he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Purdy’s 120.5 passer rating when targeting Aiyuk ranks the best of any QB-pass catcher combination with at least 125 attempts over the past two seasons, according to Sportradar.

He put up those numbers on an offense that passed at the second-lowest rate in the NFL last season and had several other star playmakers such as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

