Bo Naylor, Josh Naylor become first brothers to hit multi-run homers in same inning for same team

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians became the first brothers major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot during the third inning at Texas on Friday night.

Bo Naylor hit a 1-0 changeup from Rangers starter Jon Gray an estimated 435 feet to right field at Globe Life Field with no outs in the third. Four batters later, Josh hit a 3-1 slider from Gray down the right-field line and it barely stayed fair to make it 4-0.

The last brothers to go deep in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves, who went back-to-back off Colorado's Jon Garland on April 23, 2013.

The Uptons were also the last to homer in the same game for the same team, doing it on Sept. 27, 2014 at Philadelphia against the Phillies’ A.J. Burnett.

Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners and current Ranger Corey Seager, then with the Los Angeles Dodgers, were the last brothers to homer for different teams, on Aug. 17, 2020.

Bo Naylor's homer was his second this season. The rookie catcher was most recently called up from the minors on June 16.

Josh went deep for the 12th time this year.

