Bo Bichette activated for World Series by Blue Jays after missing 1 1/2 months with knee injury

TORONTO — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' roster for the World Series against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday after recovering from a sprained left knee that sidelined him for 1 1/2 months.

Bichette, a two-time AL hits leader, hasn't played since he sprained his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

Infielder Ty France also was added by the Blue Jays, who dropped outfielder Joey Loperfido and right-hander Yariel Rodríguez.

A two-time All-Star, Bichette was second in the major leagues to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average, hitting 18 homers with 94 RBIs in 139 games.

Manager John Schneider said Thursday that Bichette could appear at shortstop, designated hitter or second base, a position he last played in 2019 in the minor leagues. Three-time Gold Glove winner Andrés Giménez has been playing short with Bichette out.

Bichette, 27, is eligible for free agency following the World Series.

Los Angeles added right-handers Edgardo Henriquez and Will Klein while dropping lefty Alex Vesia and righty Ben Casparius. The Dodgers said Thursday that Vesia was not with the team in Toronto because of a family matter.

Former closer Tanner Scott was not added. The left-hander was dropped from the Division Series roster following surgery on Oct. 8 to remove of an abscess from an infection on his lower body.

Clayton Kershaw, who was left off the Dodgers' Wild Card Series roster and did not pitch in the NL Championship Series, is on the World Series roster. Kershaw has said he plans to retire after this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.