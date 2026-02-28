Blaring horn after a power surge delays Pistons and Cavaliers in 3rd quarter

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers were delayed for 18 minutes in the third quarter by a blaring horn after a power surge caused the overhead scoreboard to malfunction.

During a timeout with the Pistons leading 65-64, the horn sounded to warn both teams that they needed to return to the floor. However, the horn kept blasting despite frantic work from workers at Little Caesars Arena.

The teams returned to the benches for a few minutes, but were eventually told to go back onto the floor and warm up.

After 13 minutes, the horn stopped to loud cheers from the crowd, but only because the arena staff shut down the entire overhead scoreboard.

The officials brought Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson to midcourt for a brief discussion, before announcing the game would resume without the main scoreboard.

However, moments after the game got back underway, the scoreboard came back on. The scoring crew used a manual airhorn the rest of the game.

