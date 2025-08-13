Bills running back James Cook ends contract standoff by agreeing to four-year, $48 million deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills running back James Cook ended a contract standoff by agreeing to a four-year, $48 million deal on Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the agreement confirmed to The Associated Press.

The contract includes $30 million in guaranteed money, one of the people said. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been announced.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.

The new deal comes a day after the fourth-year player ended his weeklong standoff by returning to practice. Cook skipped four straight sessions and although he took part in warmups, he declined to play in Buffalo's preseason-opener against the New York Giants on Saturday.

Cook was the NFL’s co-leader with 16 touchdowns rushing last season.

Cook was selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Georgia. His older brother is Dalvin Cook, best known for his six seasons in Minnesota and who spent last year appearing in two games with Dallas.

Cook's 18 touchdowns, including two receiving, doubled his combined production in his first two seasons (four TDs rushing, five receiving). And he was part of an offense that finished second in the league in averaging more than 30 points per outing.

Until Wednesday, Cook proved to be the odd-man out in general manager Brandon Beane’s offseason binge of signing core players to multiyear contract extensions. The group was made up of quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Khalil Shakir, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford.

In June, Cook said he didn’t begrudge his teammates for getting extensions.

“I love those guys. Whatever they got paid, they got paid. That’s not my problem,” Cook said. “In the meantime, I’m here to work and be where my feet are at.”

After practicing fully during the Bills’ first eight sessions of training camp this year, Cook began his “hold-in” on Aug. 3 by watching practice wearing a white sweatsuit along the sideline.

Cook also declined to participate in the Bills' voluntary spring sessions before reporting and practicing in the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp in June.

He said the reason behind his decision to report was not wanting to risk getting fined.

“I like my money,” Cook said. “That’s why I’m here.”

