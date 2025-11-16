Bills receiver Keon Coleman's on-field struggles lead to him being inactive against Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills receiver Keon Coleman is in the doghouse again, with the second-year player listed as inactive for Buffalo’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

It's the second time coach Sean McDermott has sent a message to Coleman this season. He was benched for the first series in a 23-20 loss to New England in Week 5 after being late for a meeting.

The Bills did not provide a reason for the decision, though Coleman’s latest benching coincides with the team attempting to spark an inconsistent passing game by elevating Gabe Davis from the practice squad and signing Mecole Hardman to the active roster. The Bills (6-3) also welcomed back receiver Joshua Palmer, who returned after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Sunday's move marks the first time Buffalo's top pick in the 2024 draft has not dressed for a game when healthy, and comes as his play has been called into question. Though he scored a touchdown in a 30-13 loss at Miami last weekend, he caught only three of eight passes thrown in his direction.

Coleman’s overall production has severely dipped. Since catching eight passes for 112 yards and a TD in a season-opening win over Baltimore, Coleman has combined for 24 catches for 218 yards and two scores.

McDermott addressed Coleman’s effort level on Monday, though he never indicated the receiver's playing time was in jeopardy.

“There are times like any player where it needs to be, and there are times when it’s not,” McDermott said. “We have to address it to get it hopefully where it needs to be.”

