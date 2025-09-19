Benjamin wins 400 hurdles, is disqualified, then given worlds gold medal

TOKYO — (AP) — The history books will say U.S. runner Rai Benjamin won the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships in a season-best 46.52 seconds on Friday, a year after his Paris Olympic gold.

They'll also say Alison dos Santos of Brazil took silver (46.84) and Abderrahman Samba of Qatar the bronze (47.06).

But the numbers won't reveal a confusing night in Tokyo's National Stadium where Benjamin was disqualified and quicky reinstated.

Benjamin crossed the line first, but a few minutes later while he thought he was waiting for an on-track interview for the crowd of 58,643, he learned someone was disqualified.

He asked Dos Santos who it was, and he said the Brazilian replied, “I think it might be you.”

It was.

Benjamin was disqualified for knocking the 10th and final hurdle into the adjoining lane and into the path of Ezekiel Nathaniel of Nigeria, who finished fourth and believed briefly he'd moved up to bronze.

“Anyone knows who runs the 400 hurdles, when you’re coming home that fast, knows the lactic (acid) and the fatigue sets in," Benjamin said. “That’s why hurdle 10 was like that. I tried my best to stay upright and run home.”

Following an appeal and a quick reversal, Benjamin was the winner again and wearing his gold medal around his neck. A young fan gave him a gold paper crown that he wore on his head.

“What’s a world championships without a little bit of drama,” he said. “It kind of adds to the story line.

“I tried my best to control my emotions down there and figure out what it was that was actually going on. Thankfully, things went my way.”

Dos Santos, who would have moved up to gold, sided with the decision.

“He didn’t do anything wrong, and that’s not how I want to get a gold,” Dos Santos said.

Ditto for Karsten Warholm, the 2021 Olympic champion and a three-time world champion. Benjamin was the silver medalist behind Warholm four years ago in Tokyo in the same stadium.

“It’s nice that he gets reinstated,” said Warholm, who was fifth (47.58).

Warholm said he felt a strain behind his left knee coming out of the blocks and never got into his rhythm.

“He deserved the gold, let’s just be honest," Warholm said.

Bol wins again

Femke Bol of the Netherlands won her second straight world title in the women's 400 hurdles, taking 51.54 seconds. The silver went to American Jasmine Jones (52.08) and bronze for Slovakia's Emma Zapletalova. She was the bronze medalist in the last two Olympics.

“I'm so happy to keep the title and win it again,” Bol said.

American Dalilah Muhammad, the former Olympic champion and world record-holder, was seventh (54.82). It was her last race as she steps away from track and field at 35.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.