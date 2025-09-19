Barcelona to play PSG at the Olympic Stadium in Champions League as Camp Nou still not ready

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, its home for the previous two seasons, the Spanish club said Friday.

Barcelona had hoped to return to a newly renovated Camp Nou at the start of this season, but delays in construction have forced it to play elsewhere.

The club has decided that it will host PSG at the 55,000-seat Olympic Stadium after it had been forced to face Valencia in its first home game of the Spanish league season at its tiny Estadi Johan Cruyff, which only seats 6,000 and is located outside the city.

European champion PSG will visit Barcelona on Oct. 1 in the second round of matches in the league phase of the Champions League.

Barcelona said in a statement that it is working “to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of the Spotify Camp Nou in the coming months.”

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique helped lead PSG to the European title last season.

